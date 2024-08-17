back to top
    Bomb Threat Empties Popular Gurugram Shopping Center as Police Search Continues

    In what could be a hoax threat, Ambience Mall in Gurugram was evacuated earlier today after authorities received an email claiming explosives had been planted on the premises. A search operation is currently underway involving the city’s bomb disposal squad and canine units to thoroughly check all areas of the shopping complex.

    According to reports, Ambience Mall management was alerted to the threat at around 9:30 AM through an email sent from an anonymous address. The message warned “bombs have been planted in the building and will kill everyone inside.” It went on to explain the supposed attacker “hated their life” and named two individuals as being responsible.

    Police were immediately notified and evacuation procedures initiated to clear shoppers and staff from the multi-storey facility. So far, over 70% of the mall has been checked with nothing suspicious uncovered. ACP Vikas Kaushik of DLF police station stated they are taking the situation very seriously but similar past threats have proven to just be hoaxes meant to cause panic.

    An investigation is ongoing to trace the origins of the threatening email. Meanwhile, authorities are assuring the public there is no cause for alarm at this time. The search will continue until every nook and corner has been deemed safe. This incident serves as a reminder of the precautions needed whenever unverified warnings are received by public venues. The safety of visitors remains the top priority.

