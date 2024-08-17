Over 100 aspirants seek Congress tickets in 9 assembly seats of Faridabad, Palwal regions

A surge in applications for Congress party tickets across nine assembly segments in Faridabad and Palwal districts indicates an interesting power struggle unfolding within the party ahead of ticket allocation.

According to the list of aspirants released recently by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), over 106 individuals have thrown their hat in the ring for candidature across the nine constituencies. With an average of more than 11 aspirants per seat, this marks a significant increase compared to previous elections.

The Faridabad assembly segment saw the highest number at 22, while the lowest was two for the Scheduled Caste reserved constituency of Hodal. Prithla in Faridabad and Hathin in Palwal recorded 20 applications each, with Ballabgarh close behind at 14. All other segments – NIT, Badkhal, and Tigaon – had between seven to ten hopefuls vying for tickets.

Meanwhile, the fewer applicants for Palwal and Hodal could suggest these have remained traditional strongholds. In Faridabad especially, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and ex-MP Kumari Selja's camps seem poised for a showdown, as key supporters compete.

Other notable names in the list include former MLAs seeking return from their prior constituencies. Ultimately, surveys and parameters set by the party high command will determine who is best placed to carry the Congress flag in the upcoming elections.