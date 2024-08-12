Neeraj Chopra and Sakshi Malik Honored Through Stunning Hand Embroidery Works Unveiled in Paris

The pivotal moments that defined India's journey in the Olympics over the decades were recently commemorated through beautifully crafted art installations unveiled in the city of Paris. Hand embroidery artworks paying tribute to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and bronze winner Sakshi Malik were among the pieces commissioned by philanthropist Sangita Jindal.

On display at the 7th Arrondissement Town Hall, the exhibition celebrated India's representation in the global sporting extravaganza from the early 1920s till recent Tokyo 2020 triumphs. A canvas by Indian artist Sujata Bajaj brought the Indian tricolor and Olympic rings together in a harmonious blend symbolizing the unifying spirit of the Games. Another highlight was a series by Chanakya School of Craft titled ‘Citius-Altius-Fortius' chronicling iconic victories through vivid stitchwork.

The exhibit, organized by JSW Foundation to mark India's participation in Paris 2024, vividly captured the athletes' dynamism and graceful effort through nuanced craftsmanship. Silk threads, metallic threads and wool yarn were skillfully employed to depict Chopra's javelin launch and Malik's feisty maneuvers on the mat. Commenting on blending French-Indian culture and heritage, artist Bajaj said both nations celebrate traditional roots while embracing modernity.

The immersive installation allowed Parisians to appreciate Indian sporting stellar moments in an artistic format on European soil. It celebrated the resilience and discipline of Olympic heroes through visual storytelling with traditional textile techniques. The inclusive showcase reinforced India's growing prominence as an emerging powerhouse in the global sports arena.