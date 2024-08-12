back to top
    Heavy rains devastate apple farms, wash out road in Shimla’s Chopal

    Torrential rains recently caused extensive damage in 's Chopal subdivision, washing away over 1,300 apple and pear trees as well as a 100-meter stretch of vital road. The incident occurred in the wee hours and impacted orchards belonging to 10 farmers in Paudiya panchayat.

    No casualties were reported, but the orchardists suffered major losses as their apple trees, some as old as 10 years, were destroyed just as the harvest was ready for transportation. Around 10,000 fruit boxes filled with ripe apples now have no way to reach markets in nearby towns due to the damaged road connection.

    Paudiya pradhan Tapinder Mohan highlighted the farmers' predicament, urging prompt repairs so they can sell their produce in upcoming weeks. District authorities are conducting surveys and palliatives may include temporary roads until full restoration.

    Extreme is increasingly common, emphasizing disaster preparedness. Rapid response prevents greater hardship when infrastructure and livelihoods are imperiled. Timely government assistance for affected Chopal residents would aid recovery from this monsoon catastrophe.

