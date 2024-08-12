11 of Una family swept away in flashflood, bodies of 9 recovered

A tragic accident struck in Una, Himachal Pradesh yesterday, when flash flooding swept away an entire family traveling in an SUV, killing 11 people. According to reports, 12 individuals from Dehlan village including parents, children and relatives were on their way to attend a wedding in Nawanshahr, Punjab in an Innova vehicle.

As they crossed into Punjab and were passing through Jejon Doaba Choe, sudden flash flooding caused by heavy rains turned the streams into raging torrents. Eyewitnesses mention that despite warnings from locals, the driver attempted to cross the swollen waterway. Within moments, the strong currents engulfed the SUV, pulling it hundreds of meters downstream.

One person was able to escape the vehicle and raise the alarm. Emergency response teams from the district and NDRF were immediately dispatched to the site for search and rescue operations. Working against the clock in the muddy, dangerous waters, they recovered nine bodies including elderly family members and children by late evening. Efforts continue to locate the two remaining individuals.

The sole survivor is being treated at a local hospital and is reported to be stable. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy have expressed grief over the tragic incident. The state government has assured all possible support to the bereaved families during this difficult time. This preventable tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the risks of water crossings during heavy rains in the region.