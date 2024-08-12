back to top
    Have repaid Rs 28000 crore power debt, says J&K LG

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    • ‘Will give 24×7 electricity to people if they pay; made J&K Bank a profitable institution'

    , Aug 12: Stating that J&K administration has been able to pay huge power debt bill, J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Monday said people in the Union Territory continue to get cheapest power than other states and UTs.

    Addressing a press conference at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake Srinagar, the LG , said that the J&K administration had got huge power debts worth Rs 28000 crore as a legacy. “We have been able to repay it. I also want to put it on record that J&K people are getting cheapest power and there has been no power hike in the past three years,” the LG said, adding that people have to pay for the government services they avail.
    “People must cooperate with us and pay for the power they use so that we can ensure 24×7 power for them,” he said, adding that the metering has been a successful step to prevent power theft.
    Speaking about the UT's passed in the Parliament, Sinha said the increase in the allocation shows the Centre's seriousness towards development of J&K.
    On July 23, Rs 1, 18,390 budget was presented by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for J&K in the Parliament.
    Sinha said the J&K administration is committed to give a fillip to all sectors. “We are committed to give a big boost to all sectors whether it is , horticulture, power, infrastructure etc.,” he said.
    The LG said that J&K administration has successfully ensured to pull out the J&K Bank from huge debts and turned it into a profit-making financial institution of the UT.

