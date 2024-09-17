NCC Cadets visit SKUAST-J for entrepreneurship exposure

Jammu Tawi: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) hosted a group of NCC cadets from the 4 J&K Battalion, Nagrota Camp, for an enriching Entrepreneurship Exposure Visit. The visit aimed to provide the cadets with a comprehensive understanding of the university's innovative agricultural practices and entrepreneurial opportunities, under the guidance of Prof. B.N. Tripathi, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu. The event began with an insightful presentation by Prof. Sanjay Guleria, Incharge of the Placement Cell at SKUAST-J, who showcased the university's wide range of academic and research programs. Following this, Dr. Gurdev Chand, Head and Professor of Plant Physiology, delivered an informative lecture on the potential of hydroponics in entrepreneurship. The cadets then toured the advanced hydroponics facility at the Division of Plant Physiology, where they learned about soilless cultivation and its role in sustainable agriculture.

The cadets gained valuable insights into the critical role of bees in pollination and the market potential of honey and other bee-related products. The visit continued with a tour of the mushroom production, where final-year agriculture students provided a hands-on demonstration of mushroom cultivation and compost preparation. Dr. Susheel Sharma, Caretaker Officer of NCC at SKUAST-J, managed the visit, while emphasizing how these entrepreneurial ventures contribute to sustainable development and self-reliance. The NCC cadets under the leadership of Kuldeep Kachru, Commanding Officer, were accompanied by Dr. Gurwinder Kour (CTO, GCW Parade), Second Lieutenant Ajay Sharma, Subedar Sohan Singh, and Havaldar Ravinder Singh.