LIC appoints Infosys to build its NextGen Digital Platform

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has undertaken a digital transformation programme

named DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). Under DIVE, LIC aims to

significantly boost its digital platform with an aim to provide superior experience to its

customers, field force, partners and employees.

LIC has appointed Infosys to build its new state-of-art NextGen Digital Platform which will

be an integrated end-to-end digital insurance solution to provide excellent Services to its

customers, Business lifecycle management and operational activities for sales

intermediaries and digital front-end platform for branch employees.

The NextGen Digital Platform will be modular, flexible, cloud-native, and have platform

driven architecture which will be capable of quickly adopting innovative technologies, new

products and features. This platform will form the foundation for building high value business

applications such as the Customer & Sales Super Apps, Portals and Digital Branch for LIC.

Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC, said, “Our vision is to transform LIC into a

technology enabled organisation providing life insurance solutions. We look forward to our

partnership with Infosys in creating world class digital solutions and providing best-in-class

experience for all our stakeholders including customers and sales intermediaries.”

Highlighting on the need for digital transformation, CEO & MD of LIC, Mohanty said,

“Today we are living in a digitally connected era where customers expect their needs to be

met instantly whether during on-boarding or post sales service. Technology can help us

generate greater insights about our customers and by leveraging India's advanced digital

eco-system to help us serve better.”