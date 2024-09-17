LIC appoints Infosys to build its NextGen Digital Platform

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has undertaken a digital transformation programme
named DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). Under DIVE, LIC aims to
significantly boost its digital platform with an aim to provide superior experience to its
customers, field force, partners and employees.
LIC has appointed Infosys to build its new state-of-art NextGen Digital Platform which will
be an integrated end-to-end digital insurance solution to provide excellent Services to its
customers, Business lifecycle management and operational activities for sales
intermediaries and digital front-end platform for branch employees.
The NextGen Digital Platform will be modular, flexible, cloud-native, and have platform
driven architecture which will be capable of quickly adopting innovative technologies, new
products and features. This platform will form the foundation for building high value business
applications such as the Customer & Sales Super Apps, Portals and Digital Branch for LIC.
Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC, said, “Our vision is to transform LIC into a
technology enabled organisation providing life insurance solutions. We look forward to our
partnership with Infosys in creating world class digital solutions and providing best-in-class
experience for all our stakeholders including customers and sales intermediaries.”
Highlighting on the need for digital transformation, CEO & MD of LIC, Mohanty said,
“Today we are living in a digitally connected era where customers expect their needs to be
met instantly whether during on-boarding or post sales service. Technology can help us
generate greater insights about our customers and by leveraging India's advanced digital
eco-system to help us serve better.”