    LIC appoints Infosys to build its NextGen Digital Platform
    India

    LIC appoints Infosys to build its NextGen Digital Platform

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of (LIC) has undertaken a digital transformation programme

    named DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). Under DIVE, LIC aims to

    significantly boost its digital platform with an aim to provide superior experience to its

    customers, field force, partners and employees.

    LIC has appointed Infosys to build its new state-of- NextGen Digital Platform which will

    be an integrated end-to-end digital insurance solution to provide excellent Services to its

    customers, Business lifecycle management and operational activities for sales

    intermediaries and digital front-end platform for branch employees.

    The NextGen Digital Platform will be modular, flexible, cloud-native, and have platform

    driven architecture which will be capable of quickly adopting innovative technologies, new

    products and features. This platform will form the foundation for building high value business

    applications such as the Customer & Sales Super Apps, Portals and Digital Branch for LIC.

    Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC, said, “Our vision is to transform LIC into a

    enabled organisation providing life insurance solutions. We look forward to our

    partnership with Infosys in creating class digital solutions and providing best-in-class

    experience for all our stakeholders including customers and sales intermediaries.”

    Highlighting on the need for digital transformation, CEO & MD of LIC, Mohanty said,

    “Today we are living in a digitally connected era where customers expect their needs to be

    met instantly whether during on-boarding or post sales service. Technology can help us

    generate greater insights about our customers and by leveraging India's advanced digital

    eco-system to help us serve better.”

     

