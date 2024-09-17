back to top
    LehArmy launches ‘HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2’
    Leh

    Army launches ‘HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    : Army, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), launched the second edition of the HIM-DRONE-A-THON, a pioneering initiative aimed at revolutionizing high-altitude military operations through the use of drones. Held in the challenging terrain of Wari La Pass, , at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet, the event underscored 's commitment to leveraging indigenous technology under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

    With drones playing an increasingly vital role in modern warfare—seen in recent conflicts like those in Ukraine and Israel—HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 focused on the operational potential of unmanned aerial systems for surveillance, logistics, precision strikes, and communication in high-altitude regions. The event brought together over 20 drone manufacturers, showcasing innovations that spanned loitering munitions, drone swarms, first-person view (FPV) operations, and more. The extreme of Ladakh served as an authentic testbed for the drone technologies, with the Army closely evaluating each product's performance for potential procurement. Special recognition was awarded to the winners in the logistics and FPV categories, and participants received recommendations for product improvements, highlighting the Army's commitment to continuous technological evolution. HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 aligns with the Army's 2024 vision of “Year of Technology Absorption,” and its broader goal of Raksha Atmanirbharta (Defence Self-Reliance). By fostering collaboration between the defence sector and Indian drone manufacturers, this initiative has the potential to establish India as a global leader in high-altitude drone technology, opening doors for innovation, export opportunities, and enhanced military capabilities.

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

