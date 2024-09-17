back to top
    Expedite implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: MD to officials

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Ch. Mohd Yasin, Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), chaired meeting with senior officials of JPDCL, REC and PM Surya Ghar vendors to expedite the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Scheme for JPDCL consumers. In a move to ensure timely completion of the scheme's targets, Ch. Mohd Yasin directed Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers of JPDCL to meet the grid-connected Roof Top Solar Power (RTS) Plant targets set by the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of J&K. The meeting aimed to enhance coordination among DISCOM, vendors, and consumers, addressing key challenges and streamlining processes to maximize the scheme's benefits. Ch. Mohd Yasin emphasized the need for quality installations, efficient grievance redressal, and seamless vendor management. During the discussions, the focus was on removing bottlenecks that have hindered the scheme's progress, such as low voltage issues in integrating Roof Top solar power plants with the grid, availability of smart meters, and access to easy loan facilities of the banks. Ch. Mohd Yasin called for high-quality solar rooftop installations to ensure maximum benefits for households. In a significant announcement, JPDCL revealed the grant of a Central subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The subsidy details are as follows: Rs 33,000 for a 1 kW solar system, Rs 66,000 for a 2 kW solar system, and Rs 85,800 for a 3 kW solar system. Additionally, an extra UT subsidy of Rs 3,000 for 1 KWp, Rs 6,000 for 2 KWp, and Rs 9,000 for 3 KWp will be provided to encourage solar adoption. The meeting, chaired by the Nodal Officer for RTS, JPDCL, included Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, REC officials, and empanelled vendors of the PM Surya Ghar scheme under JPDCL.

     

