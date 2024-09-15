back to top
Search
    JammuNC Leader Reaches panchayat nalla Barnara Village, WNo 05 Promises to...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    NC Leader Reaches panchayat nalla Barnara Village, WNo 05 Promises to resolve infrastructure issues, combat corruption if elected

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Ajay Sharma
    Sunder Bani September 14
    Senior leader of Conference (NC), Thakur Jashubardhan Singh today reached barnara w no 05  village in panchayat Nala and promised to resolve all issues, including infrastructure and corruption in the area.
    While addressing a mammoth gathering, Thakur Jashubardhan said that there is no doubt that this region has been neglected, especially in the past decade, despite having elected leaders from this area.
    He said that he has been meeting villagers, including women, children, and young men, who have been complaining about the absence of basic amenities like roads and bridges.
    “One resident, Sindhar Kumar Sharma, w no 05 village  barnara despite being one of the poorest in the Panchayat, was excluded from key developmental schemes, while others aligned with local PRI officials have amassed significant wealth,” said Thakur Jashubardhan Singh, adding that the priority of his party is to uplift the downtrodden, besides giving equal share to everyone.
    He was flanked by other NC leaders like Vipanpal Sharma and Shamsher Singh, as well as former village heads Ram Singh and Teerath Ram gaurab sharma and saurab sharma and sh Rattan lal
    Thakur Jashubardhan Singh promised to address all the issues of the area and vowed to construct essential infrastructure like roads and bridges   and investigate the misallocation of government funds by the Public Works Department (PWD).
    He further pledged that if the NC and Congress coalition were elected, the village would receive free electricity and water, while the old age pension would be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 per month.
    He also committed to investigate alleged corruption in Nala Panchayat, ensuring that those responsible for misusing public funds would be held accountable.
    He said, if elwctes to power, he would make all possible efforts to recover the “blood, sweat, and tax money” of the public through inquiries by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Vigilance, aiming to restore faith in local governance.
    He said he will never disappoint the general public with regard to development of the area and other issues.
    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J-K polls first phase Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning
    Next article
    J&K Cong leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Cong leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 15: Several people, including the brother of...

    J-K polls first phase Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 15: Home Minister Amit Shah will address...

    ACB Arrests Naib Tehsildar for Demanding and Accepting Bribe In Baramulla

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 25: J&K Anti Corruption Bureau on Sunday...

    Contesting J&K polls to stop BJP from burying Article 370, Kashmir issue: PDP’s Mehbooba

    Northlines Northlines -
    KULGAM, Sept 15:  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Cong leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu

    J-K polls first phase Shah to address 3 rallies on last...

    ACB Arrests Naib Tehsildar for Demanding and Accepting Bribe In Baramulla