NC Leader Reaches panchayat nalla Barnara Village, WNo 05 Promises to resolve infrastructure issues, combat corruption if elected

Ajay Sharma

Sunder Bani September 14

Senior leader of National Conference (NC), Thakur Jashubardhan Singh today reached barnara w no 05 village in panchayat Nala and promised to resolve all issues, including infrastructure and corruption in the area.

While addressing a mammoth gathering, Thakur Jashubardhan said that there is no doubt that this region has been neglected, especially in the past decade, despite having elected leaders from this area.

He said that he has been meeting villagers, including women, children, and young men, who have been complaining about the absence of basic amenities like roads and bridges.

“One resident, Sindhar Kumar Sharma, w no 05 village barnara despite being one of the poorest in the Panchayat, was excluded from key developmental schemes, while others aligned with local PRI officials have amassed significant wealth,” said Thakur Jashubardhan Singh, adding that the priority of his party is to uplift the downtrodden, besides giving equal share to everyone.

He was flanked by other NC leaders like Vipanpal Sharma and Shamsher Singh, as well as former village heads Ram Singh and Teerath Ram gaurab sharma and saurab sharma and sh Rattan lal

Thakur Jashubardhan Singh promised to address all the issues of the area and vowed to construct essential infrastructure like roads and bridges and investigate the misallocation of government funds by the Public Works Department (PWD).

He further pledged that if the NC and Congress coalition were elected, the village would receive free electricity and water, while the old age pension would be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 per month.

He also committed to investigate alleged corruption in Nala Panchayat, ensuring that those responsible for misusing public funds would be held accountable.

He said, if elwctes to power, he would make all possible efforts to recover the “blood, sweat, and tax money” of the public through inquiries by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Vigilance, aiming to restore faith in local governance.

He said he will never disappoint the general public with regard to development of the area and other issues.