    J-K polls first phase Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 15: Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Assembly polls, a BJP leader said.

     

    Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18.
    While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive election rally in support of BJP candidates in Doda district on Saturday, Shah is visiting Jammu region for the second time within a fortnight.
    Earlier during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released the BJP's manifesto for the assembly elections and addressed a workers' convention.
    Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke at two election rallies in support of BJP candidates in Ramban and Banihal on September 8.

    “The home minister will address three rallies at Ramban, Kishtwar and Padder on September 16,” BJP spokesperson and media centre in-charge Arun Kumar Gupta said.
    Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the prime minister will visit Jammu and Kashmir again ahead of the second phase of polling on September 25 and third phase on October 1 to address election rallies.
    BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda is set to campaign in Jammu on September 20 besides the home minister and the defence minister.
    “Seeing the immense response of the people, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that the BJP will form the next government in J-K,” Reddy said.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

