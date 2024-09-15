back to top
    J&K Cong leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    , Sep 15: Several people, including the brother of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president Raman Bhalla, joined the BJP here on Sunday, said a spokesperson of the saffron party.

     

    Bhalla's brother Vinod along with former Block Development Council chairman Dilip Kumar and several former panches and sarpanches were welcomed into the party fold by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Jammu and BJP working president Sat Sharma and other senior leaders.
    “The joining is a big boost for the BJP as most of the new entrants belonged to R S Pura-Jammu south assembly constituency where the Congress has fielded Bhalla,” said Reddy, urging the voters to support the BJP to “save Jammu and Kashmir”.
    Reddy, who is the BJP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said the main reason for his party's growing popularity is its developmental approach and ensuring justice with deprived sections of the society.
    “BJP is the guarantee of a bright future while other parties want to push J&K into darkness again,” he said.

    NC Leader Reaches panchayat nalla Barnara Village, WNo 05 Promises to resolve infrastructure issues, combat corruption if elected
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

