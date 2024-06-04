back to top
NC, BJP lead in 2 seats each in J&K, Er Rashid ahead in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jun 4: As counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is underway, the Conference and Bharatiya Janata Party are ahead in two seats each in  and , show early results.
According to data released by Chief Election Officer J&K, the NC is leading in  Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri seat, while the BJP is leading in  Jammu and Udhampur seats.
The dats shows that independent candidate Er Rashid is leading in Baramulla constituency against National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, while People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone is at the third spot.
Main Altaf of NC is leading against People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti in Anantnag-Rajouri, while NC's Aga Ruhullah is leading against PDP's Waheed Para.
Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh is leading against Congress' Choudhary Lal Singh in  Jammu, while Jugal Kishar of BJP is leading against Raman Bhalla of Congress in Jammu constituency.

