How to watch Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match live on June 4th

Afghanistan take on Uganda in crucial T20 World Cup 2024 tie: Here's how to watch the match live

Afghanistan will be looking to start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a win when they face off against tournament debutants Uganda on June 4th. The match is set to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and promises to be an exciting contest.

Uganda will be making their first ever appearance in the global T20 event after having qualified by finishing as the second best team from Africa. They have shown steady improvement in recent times and will be hoping to create an upset in their opening fixture. However, facing strong opponents like Afghanistan is sure to be a tough challenge.

Afghanistan on the other hand are considered one of the favourites from Group C. Led by the experienced Mohammad Nabi, they possess a highly talented squad including stars like Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran. The Afghans have been doing well in the shortest format and will be among the teams to watch out for in the competition.

Viewers wondering how and when to catch the live action from the Afghanistan-Uganda clash need not worry. Star Sports Network has secured the broadcasting rights for the entire tournament in India. Fans can switch to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch the match live on television.

The game will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Viewers can log on to the application and enjoy overseeing all the action unfold online. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST on June 4th.