back to top
Search
IndiaNDA Leads In 280 Seats, Congress Ahead In 100 Seats: EC Trends
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

NDA Leads In 280 Seats, Congress Ahead In 100 Seats: EC Trends

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 4: The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday was leading in 280 seats to cross the majority in trends available for 528 seats, while the Congress also crossed the 100-mark in terms of leads, the Election Commission data showed.
The BJP was ahead in 234 seats at 10:30 am, and won the Surat seat in Gujarat uncontested.
The Congress-led bloc was leading in 200 seats, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.
The BJP appeared suffering big losses in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi party was leading in 33 seats.
In Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP was ahead, while the BJD looked headed for a rout in Odisha in .

Previous article
Ding Liren manages draw with Praggnanandhaa but remains winless in Norway Chess as concerns grow over defending champion’s confidence issues
Next article
How to watch Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match live on June 4th
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...

LS polls: Final results will be in our favour, says Omar Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 4: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

NC, BJP lead in 2 seats each in J&K, Er Rashid ahead in Baramulla

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 4: As counting of votes for the...

BJP ahead in Jammu, Udhampur LS constituencies in JammuAndKashmir

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 4: The BJP was leading in the ...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Panchayat star calls out “non-actors” leading Hindi cinema, blames audiences’ intelligence

Differences in work ethics of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Salman...

How counterfeit cooking oils can harm your health and tips to...