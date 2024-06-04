back to top
Intel takes AI to the next level with Lunar Lake, Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 innovations

By: Northlines

Date:

Artificial Intelligence set to Power the Future with New Intel Processors

Intel made some major announcements at the recently concluded Computex 2024 event focused on advancing AI capabilities. The Silicon Valley giant unveiled its next generation Lunar Lake processor designed specifically for AI powered personal computers. Lunar Lake promises a significant boost in AI processing power compared to the current Meteor Lake chips. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said 60% of all PCs by 2027 will have advanced AI features built-in.

The new Lunar Lake architecture brings major upgrades to further strengthen AI performance of Intel Core processors. It features redesigned performance and efficiency cores for faster computing. An improved neural processing unit can handle astronomical 48 trillion AI operations per second. Enhanced graphics and a specialized low-power section work together to deliver cutting-edge AI processing while optimizing battery life on laptops. Intel confirmed that top computer brands will launch more than 80 different AI-capable laptop and desktop models based on Lunar Lake in early 2025.

In addition to Lunar Lake, Intel also launched the Xeon 6 server chip with blazingly fast 144 CPU cores. This provides 4 times greater efficiency for data center workloads. Finally, the new Gaudi 3 AI accelerator was unveiled, promising cheaper and more efficient artificial intelligence than rival systems. It will sell starting at $125,000, aiming to make advanced AI accessible to businesses of all sizes.

With these innovations, Intel wants to usher in an new era of pervasive artificial intelligence. Lunar Lake, Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 will empower machines with human-level cognition to solve biggest challenges of our time. Only time will tell if Intel succeeds in realizing its vision of an AI-first future. But these announcements show the company is pulling out all stops to drive the next computing revolution.

NC, BJP lead in 2 seats each in J&K, Er Rashid ahead in Baramulla
LS polls: Final results will be in our favour, says Omar Abdullah
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

