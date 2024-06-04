back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirLS polls: Final results will be in our favour, says Omar Abdullah
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

LS polls: Final results will be in our favour, says Omar Abdullah

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Jun 4: Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he is hopeful of winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, even as he was trailing behind Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid by 25,000 votes in initial trends.
“There will be ups and downs but the final results will be in our favour,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked about his take on the exit polls, the NC leader said, “Exit polls have been wrong in the past as well but right also sometimes. While we are hopeful, we have apprehensions also that all the exit polls cannot be wrong.”
“There can be minor differences but all exit polls are saying one thing only. It will be something extraordinary to hope that all of them are wrong. Everything will be clear by 1 or 2 pm,” he said.
Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
While some exit polls have given the NDA more than 400 seats, most have predicted that it will win over 350, which is way above the majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government. (Agencies)

Previous article
Intel takes AI to the next level with Lunar Lake, Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 innovations
Next article
PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...

NC, BJP lead in 2 seats each in J&K, Er Rashid ahead in Baramulla

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 4: As counting of votes for the...

NDA Leads In 280 Seats, Congress Ahead In 100 Seats: EC Trends

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 4: The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday...

BJP ahead in Jammu, Udhampur LS constituencies in JammuAndKashmir

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 4: The BJP was leading in the ...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Panchayat star calls out “non-actors” leading Hindi cinema, blames audiences’ intelligence

Differences in work ethics of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Salman...

How counterfeit cooking oils can harm your health and tips to...