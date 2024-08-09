NBCC receives Rs 15,000-crore order to develop satellite township in Srinagar

New Delhi, Aug 9: State-owned firm NBCC has bagged a Rs 15,000 crore project to develop a 406-acre satellite township in Srinagar.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has bagged this project from Srinagar Development Authority.

The nature of the work is the development of a satellite township spread over 406-acre at Rakh-e-Gund Akshah, Bemina, Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

The value of the contract is Rs 15,000 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business. (Agencies)