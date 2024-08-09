back to top
    NBCC receives Rs 15,000-crore order to develop satellite township in Srinagar

    New Delhi, Aug 9: State-owned firm NBCC has bagged a Rs 15,000 crore project to develop a 406-acre satellite township in Srinagar.
    In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has bagged this project from Srinagar Development Authority.
    The nature of the work is the development of a satellite township spread over 406-acre at Rakh-e-Gund Akshah, Bemina, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
    The value of the contract is Rs 15,000 crore.
    NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate.

    JK poll: EC team holds consultations with chief secretary, police chief
