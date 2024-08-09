back to top
    Indian chamber of commerce delegation calls on LG Manoj Sinha

    Srinagar, Aug 9: A delegation of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) led by its President Sh Ameya Prabhu called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
    The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion and growth of startups and entrepreneurship in  .

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

