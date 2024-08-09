Indian chamber of commerce delegation calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 9: A delegation of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) led by its President Sh Ameya Prabhu called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion and growth of startups and entrepreneurship in Jammu Kashmir.
