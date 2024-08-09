Northern Army commander visits forward areas in Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu, Aug 9: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited forward areas in Ladakh and complimented the troops maintaining high morale and professionalism for future challenges.



“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander visited forward areas and was briefed on the cutting-edge technological integration and operational preparedness,” Northern Command said on X.



The Army Commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.