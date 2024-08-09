back to top
Search
    JammuNorthern Army commander visits forward areas in Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Northern Army commander visits forward areas in Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 9: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited forward areas in and complimented the troops maintaining high morale and professionalism for future challenges.

    “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander visited forward areas and was briefed on the cutting-edge technological integration and operational preparedness,” Northern Command said on X.

    The Army Commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.

    Previous article
    Indian chamber of commerce delegation calls on LG Manoj Sinha
    Next article
    J&K | Finance department orders transfer of 7 Officers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: The General-officer-Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps,...

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 9: Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on...

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu region

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jalandhar, Aug 9: The Border Security Force has “hugely”...

    Face-Off between Chairman Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha; Opposition walks out

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9:  Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu...