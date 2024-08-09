back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJK poll: EC team holds consultations with chief secretary, police chief
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    JK poll: EC team holds consultations with chief secretary, police chief

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 9: The Election Commission on Friday held consultations with the and chief secretary and the union territory's police chief to review the preparedness for assembly polls, officials said.

    On the second day of their visit, the EC delegation comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu held discussions with J-K chief secretary Atal Dullo and J-K Police DGP R R Swain, the officials said.
    The ECI reviewed the preparedness of the administration as well as the security agencies for the conduct of the polls.

    The ECI team sought feedback from the DGP on the readiness and preparation of the forces for the polls, the officials said.
    The issues of deployment of forces, providing security cover to candidates, and security during campaigning were deliberated upon, the officials added.
    After the meeting, the ECI team left for Jammu where it will hold a review meeting with enforcement agencies. It will also hold a press conference to brief the media on the review process.

    On the first day of its visit on Thursday, the ECI team held deliberations with political parties who demanded immediate polls in the UT, which would be the first assembly election in J-K in the last 10 years.

    Assembly polls have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The polls were due to be held in early 2019 following the dissolution of the legislative body of the erstwhile state in 2018.
    However, after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories in August 2019, the Assembly polls could not be held due to various reasons, including a delimitation exercise that was completed in 2022.
    The Supreme Court in December last year directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30 this year.

    Previous article
    Golden Temple changes Nishan Sahib colour to basanti in line with Sikh traditions
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pakistan more of ‘nuisance’ than strategic threat to India Shaurya Doval

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: Pakistan is now more of...

    Excise Policy Cases | Supreme court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: The Supreme Court on Friday...

    LG Ladakh appoints bew competent authority under BUDS Act

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leh, Aug 9: The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh...

    Incharge executive engineer Bandipora suspended pending inquiry

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Golden Temple changes Nishan Sahib colour to basanti in line with...

    Flint Capital Secures $160 Million for Latest Venture Fund Thanks to...

    CloudPay Secures $120M to Fuel Global Payroll Innovation