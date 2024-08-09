back to top
    Golden Temple changes Nishan Sahib colour to basanti in line with Sikh traditions

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) recently updated the colour of cloth used for the Nishan Sahibs (Sikh flags) at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar after receiving objections that the previous colour did not adhere to Sikh traditions.

    As per Chapter 4 of the Sikh code of conduct or ‘Rehat Maryada’, the recommended colours for the Nishan Sahib cloth are basanti (yellow) or surmai (greyish blue). However, the flags at the Golden Temple and other Gurdwaras under SGPC management had begun using a saffron tinge instead.

    This change in tradition triggered objections from various Sikh organisations as well as individuals. Upon reviewing these complaints, the Akal Takht Jathedar called a meeting of the five high priests who unanimously passed a resolution directing SGPC to restore the traditional colours as per the ‘Rehat Maryada’ guidelines.

    In compliance with this order, the SGPC recently replaced the saffron cloth covering the Nishan Sahibs at Akal Takht and Golden Temple entrance with basanti colour after performing an ‘Ardas’ prayer. The flags in other areas of the complex which also had a saffron tinge were also given the traditional basanti hue.

    A circular has also been issued to all Gurdwaras under SGPC to select Nishan Sahib cloth colours only from the recommended options of basanti or surmai going forward, to preserve the sanctity of Sikh traditions.

