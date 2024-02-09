Navy, GITAM sign MoU for education and innovation

Jammu Tawi: GITAM (Deemed to be University), the Indian Navy, and the Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the higher education of Indian Navy personnel's wards.Under this agreement, GITAM will provide higher education to four wards of Indian Navy personnel at a subsidised fee structure at its institutions, including for medical education. Additionally, GITAM will collaborate on promoting a culture of innovation and research in futuristic combat technologies to enhance the Indian Navy's fighting capabilities.GITAM, driven by a profound sense of social responsibility, is steadfast in its commitment to advancing the nation through transformative education and pioneering contributions to societal progress.The MoU signing ceremony included Mrs. Kala Hari Kumar (President, NWWA), Commodore G Rambabu (Cmde, Naval Education), and Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam (Vice-Chancellor, GITAM).