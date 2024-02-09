EyeonLok Sabha Polls, BJP teams up with TDP inTelangana

Ahead of Andhra Pradesh assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is all geared to join hands with the TDP, since it has fallen out with Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda to revive his political alliance with BJP, and an announcement that TDP joining NDA may soon come. TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) had formed an alliance in September last. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had since said that he continued to have a good relation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders, and he was confident that the national party would unite with the TDP-JSP combine to together fight the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the elections. For the BJP, a tie-up with the TDP would mean a win for the party in at least some of the Lok Sabha seats. (IPA Service)