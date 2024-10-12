National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment 2024, Apply Now for Scientist Vacancies

The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) has released the National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment 2024 Advertisement Notification inviting online applications from interested and eligible Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to the post of Scientist B in various disciplines. There are 75 vacancies open for the mentioned position.

As mentioned in the official notification of NTRO the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is between 30 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for Scientist B positions will be paid a monthly salary between Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/-. The selection of applicants will be based on a written Exam and Interview.

Interested candidates who meet the requirements as mentioned in the notification can apply online through the official website of NTRO before the last date i.e., November 08, 2024. Applicants who are not exempted have to pay an application fee of Rs. 250/-. Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

Overview of National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment 2024

As mentioned in the employment notification released by NTRO, there are 75 Scientist-B vacant posts to be filled based on Written Examination. We have tabulated important details below:-

Organisation National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Advt No. Advt. No. CBC 58102/11/0005/2425

NTRO Scientist ‘B' Recruitment – 2024 Post Name Scientist B No. of Posts 75 Category Govt Type Direct Recruitment (Regular) Job Location All India Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam & Interview Last Date 08-11-2024 Official Website ntro.gov.in

Vacancy Details National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment 2024

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

Post Name No. of Posts Pay Scale as per 7th CPC Scientist B 75 Level 10 (Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/-)

Eligibility Criteria of National Technical Research Organisation NTRO Scientist Recruitment 2024

Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

Educational Qualification

As mentioned in the official notification of NTRO, we have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-

Discipline No. of Posts Qualification Electronics and Communication 35 Master's Degree of Science in Electronics / Electronics and Computer Science / Applied Electronics / Radio Physics & Electronics (OR) Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics/ Electronics Communication & instrumentation/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Power/Telecommunication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Information & Communication/ Communication Optics & Optoelectronics/ Electrical or any other First Class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology dealing with networks or information security Computer Science 30 Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science / Computer / Computer Science & Information Technology / Information Engineering/ Information Technology or any other First Class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology dealing with information or data science technologies. Geo-Informatics and Remote Sensing 05 Master's degree of Science in Geo-lnformatics/ Remote Sensing & Geo-lnformatics OR Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Geo-Informatics/ Geo-lnformatics & Remote Sensing/ Civil Engineering/Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering or any other relevant First Class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology which mentions Geo-lnformatics and/or Remote Sensing as one of the main subjects Mathimatics 05 Master's Degree of Science in Mathematics / Applied Mathematics/ Mathematics & Computing/ Mathematical Sciences or any other relevant first class Master's degree of Science which mentions Mathematics as the major discipline

Age Limit

Before applying candidates must fulfill the age requirement criteria as mentioned in the notification. The Age of the applicant who wants to apply for NTRO Scientist B Posts must not exceed 30 years as on the crucial date of eligibility. Age relaxation as per Government rules.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs.250/- along with the submission of an online application form through an online payment mode. However, SC/ST/Female candidates are exempted from the application fee.

Selection Process

The selection process involves the following stages:

Shortlisting

Written Examination

Interview

Eligible registered candidates will be shortlisted based on valid GATE Score of the respective subject/field. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear in Stage-l (Written Examination) where minimum qualifying marks shall be 50% for the Unreserved category and 40% for reserved categories. The candidates, who are shortlisted on the basis of their merit position in Stage-l (Written Examination) and reservation policy, shall only be called for Stage-ll (lnterview) in the ratio of 1:4 (No of vacancies: No of candidates).

How to Apply for National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website.

The Important Dates for NTRO Scientist B Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-

Event Date Notification Release Date 10-10-2024 Start Date to Apply Online 10-10-2024 Last Date to Apply Online 08-11-2024

National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

Interested candidates can download the official notification of NTRO by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for Scientist-B.