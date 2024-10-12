back to top
Search
    IndiaPortals of Badrinath Dham to be closed on Nov 17 for winter
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Portals of Badrinath Dham to be closed on Nov 17 for winter

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Oct 12: The portals of the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will be closed for the winter season at 9.07 pm on November 17, the temple committee said on Saturday.
    As per tradition, the “mahurat” of the closing date and time was decided on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Saturday after an assessment of the Hindu calendar and the position of the celestial bodies, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said.
    More than 11 lakh pilgrims visited Badrinath this year while Kedarnath witnessed a footfall of over 13.5 lakh devotees.
    As per an earlier announcement, Kedarnath and Yamunotri will be closed on November 3 and Gangotri on November 2.

    Similarly, the doors of Rudranath will be closed on October 17, Tungnath on November 4 and Madhyamaheshwar on November 20.
    The temples in Uttarakhand which draw lakhs of devotees each year from across the country and abroad are closed during winter as they remain covered in snow.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment 2024, Apply Now for Scientist Vacancies
    Next article
    Bridge in J&K’s Gurez among 75 BRO projects inaugurated by Rajnath Singh
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 12: CPI(M) leader and MLA-elect Mohamad Yousuf...

    over 4 lakh devotees throng the Shrine during Navratras

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 12: More than four lakh devotees paid...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For Judicial Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 12: In a significant update for Judicial...

    Interstate Drug Racket Busted In South Kashmir’s Anantnag, 3 Held

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12:  An interstate drug racket was busted...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami

    over 4 lakh devotees throng the Shrine during Navratras

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For...