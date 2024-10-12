back to top
Search
    Latest NewsCan drinking alcohol prevent food poisoning?
    Latest NewsLife Style

    Can drinking alcohol prevent food poisoning?

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Most people are familiar with using hand sanitizers containing alcohol to prevent the spread of germs. However, a common belief has emerged that consuming alcohol after eating unsafe or improperly stored food can also ward off food poisoning in the same way. While this notion seems logical, experts say the reality is more complex.

    Gastroenterologists explain that stomach conditions differ vastly from our hands. The low alcohol content in drinks is unlikely to neutralize harmful bacteria as effectively as high-proof disinfectants. Some preliminary studies created confusion but offered conflicting results too small to rely on. Regular heavy drinking may actually increase vulnerability to illness.

    Medical professionals unanimously agree that taking shots for protection is misguided. Alcohol irritates the digestive tract and could worsen nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea associated with poisoning. Relying on this “hack” may delay proper treatment by giving a false impression of safety.

    Instead, safe food handling practices provide the best defense. Keeping meals refrigerated, avoiding risky eats, maintaining hygiene, and fully cooking ingredients are more responsible ways to prevent infection. While a drink may accompany dinner, science shows imbibing brings no bonus or shelter from foodborne pathogens. For gastrointestinal well-being, sober judgment is the surer path.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    How Social Media Brought the Retro Bag Charm Trend Back in Fashion
    Next article
    National Technical Research Organisation Recruitment 2024, Apply Now for Scientist Vacancies
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 12: CPI(M) leader and MLA-elect Mohamad Yousuf...

    over 4 lakh devotees throng the Shrine during Navratras

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 12: More than four lakh devotees paid...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For Judicial Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 12: In a significant update for Judicial...

    Interstate Drug Racket Busted In South Kashmir’s Anantnag, 3 Held

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12:  An interstate drug racket was busted...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami

    over 4 lakh devotees throng the Shrine during Navratras

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For...