Can drinking alcohol prevent food poisoning?

Most people are familiar with using hand sanitizers containing alcohol to prevent the spread of germs. However, a common belief has emerged that consuming alcohol after eating unsafe or improperly stored food can also ward off food poisoning in the same way. While this notion seems logical, experts say the reality is more complex.

Gastroenterologists explain that stomach conditions differ vastly from our hands. The low alcohol content in drinks is unlikely to neutralize harmful bacteria as effectively as high-proof disinfectants. Some preliminary studies created confusion but offered conflicting results too small to rely on. Regular heavy drinking may actually increase vulnerability to illness.

Medical professionals unanimously agree that taking shots for protection is misguided. Alcohol irritates the digestive tract and could worsen nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea associated with poisoning. Relying on this “hack” may delay proper treatment by giving a false impression of safety.

Instead, safe food handling practices provide the best defense. Keeping meals refrigerated, avoiding risky eats, maintaining hygiene, and fully cooking ingredients are more responsible ways to prevent infection. While a drink may accompany dinner, science shows imbibing brings no health bonus or shelter from foodborne pathogens. For gastrointestinal well-being, sober judgment is the surer path.