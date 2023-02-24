National Rapid, Blitz Chess meet gets underway

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 24: National Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, organized by Crown Trust under the banner of All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) and J&K Sports Council (JKSC), got underway at Kangra Fort in Barnai area of the city outskirts, here today.

Around 180 participants, including 130 players and officials from 23 states are participating in this event. About 20 Grandmasters (GM) and International Masters (IM) are among the participants.

The events also carry total cash prizes of Rs 6.50 lacs which will be distributed among top players. “Rapid event is played with a time control of 15 minutes with 10 seconds increment and Blitz with a time control of three minutes and two second increment per move,” informed president of the AJKCA.

Bharat Singh Chauhan, Chairman FIDE advisory board and chairman Commonwealth Chess Federation was the chief guest. He appreciated AJKCA for wonderful arrangements.

Also present on the occasion were Atul Kumar Gupta (president AJKCA), Dr AS Bhatia, Principal GMC Rajouri and chairman of organizing committee of the event; Senior Prosecution Officer, Raj Kumar, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal, Baldev Raj, Arvindu Sharma, Ankush Bhardwaj and Ritish Pathania.

Saleem Beig of Karnataka acting as Chief Arbiter of this event while Arvind Mahamal of Goa has been made Deputy Chief Arbiter. The Arbiters penal included Bindu Pathania, Dinesh Gera, Ranjeet Singh and Mansha Mahajan.