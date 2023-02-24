Rollball body felicitates Bronze winner team

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

, Feb 24: President Jammu and Rollball Association, Gautam Daluja today felicitated the Bronze medal winner women team in the 19th Senior Championship held at Skating Rink, MA Stadium, here.

The National event was hosted by J&K between February 13 and February 16 with a record participation from 23 States and Union Territories (UTs) across the country.

Daluja lauded the efforts of the women team for their fighting spirit performance. Also present were Ajay Gupta and Madhu Sharma.

SHARE
Previous articleNational Rapid, Blitz Chess meet gets underway
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR