Rollball body felicitates Bronze winner team

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 24: President Jammu and Kashmir Rollball Association, Gautam Daluja today felicitated the Bronze medal winner women team in the 19th Senior National Championship held at Skating Rink, MA Stadium, here.

The National event was hosted by J&K between February 13 and February 16 with a record participation from 23 States and Union Territories (UTs) across the country.

Daluja lauded the efforts of the women team for their fighting spirit performance. Also present were Ajay Gupta and Madhu Sharma.