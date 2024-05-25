back to top
Search
IndiaNarendra Modi in Bihar: 'INDIA bloc performing mujra for its vote bank'
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Narendra Modi in Bihar: ‘INDIA bloc performing mujra for its vote bank’

By: Northlines

Date:

BIHAR, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the bloc which he accused of “enslavement” and performing “mujra” for Muslim vote bank.

The PM launched the blistering attack at a rally here in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, about 40 kms from Patna, where he also blamed parties like RJD and Congress for SCs, STs and OBCs “being deprived of quotas” in minority institutions.
“Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra' to please their vote bank”, said the PM.
He also alleged that the opposition alliance was banking on the support of those who were indulging in “vote jihad” and referred to the Calcutta High Court order that struck down the West Bengal government's decision to include a number of Muslim groups in the list of OBCs.
Modi was canvassing for two-term BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav and remarked sarcastically “many people have such a quarrel with Lord Ram that they may frown upon even the name of Ram Kripal”.
Referring to “Maner Ka laddoo”, a renowned sweetmeat named after a nearby locality, Modi said at the rally, “Have these ready for June 04… Your vote is too significant. It is not just to elect your MP but to choose your PM”.
The Lok Sabha election results will be out on June 4.
Modi also mocked RJD chief Lalu Prasad, without mentioning him by name, saying “in the age of LED bulbs, they are moving around with a lantern that lit up only their house while keeping the entire Bihar in the dark”.

Notably, Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti is trying her luck from Patliputra for the third time in a row.
He added, “India needs a PM who can do justice to the country's might on the stage. But INDIA bloc seems intent on playing musical chairs with the top post”.
Modi said scions of families heading Congress, RJD, NCP, Samajwadi Party and others were all pining for brief stints as prime minister.
The PM also promised the people that his next five years in power would ensure faster development for Bihar with better electricity supply and more pucca houses even as he slammed the previous Congress-led UPA government for lacking the resolve to provide free foodgrains to the common people.
Mocking at the predictions of many pollsters who have forecast a dip in the NDA's tally, Modi said, “INDIA bloc has come up with its exit polls even before the elections conclude. Soon they might go back to crying hoarse on EVMs”.

Previous article
Potential Game-Changer in Colon Cancer Screening, FDA May Approve Blood Test.
Next article
Beat the Heat and Boost Heart Health with these Outdoor Cardio Exercises
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lok Sabha polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 44.88% voter turnout till 3 pm

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, MAY 25: “The Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has...

China Encroached On Our Land But PM Modi Is Silent: Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 25: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

Will begin process of holding assembly polls in J&K very soon: CEC Kumar

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 25: Encouraged by the voter turnout...

Lady Among 4 Persons Injured After Clashes Erupted Between Two Groups At Polling Station In Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 25: Four persons sustained injuries after two...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 44.88% voter turnout till 3...

China Encroached On Our Land But PM Modi Is Silent: Kharge

Will begin process of holding assembly polls in J&K very soon:...