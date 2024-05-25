Potential Game-Changer in Colon Cancer Screening, FDA May Approve Blood Test.

Scientists may be one step closer to giving at-risk Americans a less invasive way to screen for colon cancer. A novel blood test that can detect the deadly disease could move a step closer to regulatory approval in the United States.

Researchers have spent years developing the experimental blood test, which analyzes DNA fragments shed by tumors into the bloodstream. Clinical trials involving thousands of patients show the test successfully identified colon cancer and pre-cancerous polyps in early stages over 90% of the time. Its ability to find cancers and polyps through a simple blood draw could help increase colon screening rates in the US.

Currently,colonoscopy is the primary screening method recommended by health guidelines. But its invasive nature puts many people off being checked. It is estimated around 1 in 3 adults aged 50-75 have not been appropriately screened as recommended. The new blood test promises to offer a screening option that is much less daunting for the wary.

If approved, it would represent a major breakthrough for disease detection. Experts hope a non-invasive blood screening alternative could boost participation in life-saving screening, catch more cancers early when treatment is most effective, and hopefully reduce mortality rates from this preventable disease.

The test's creators have submitted a package of trial results to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking breakthrough device designation. This would expedite regulatory review if granted. A decision is expected within months.

This potential approval could open doors to making colon cancer screening easier and more accessible for millions. Widespread use of a simple blood screening option might revolutionize early detection efforts and save countless lives.