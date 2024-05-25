back to top
Search
HomeHealth
Health

Beat the Heat and Boost Heart Health with these Outdoor Cardio Exercises

Northlines
by Northlines

Summer is in full swing, bringing warmer and longer days that are perfect for getting outside and active. But it's important not to forget about heart during these hot months. Regular cardiovascular exercise is key to supporting heart function and reducing disease risk.

Luckily, summer weather opens up opportunities to enjoy cardio workouts outdoors. From swimming in the lake to cycling down scenic trails, nature provides the perfect setting for aerobic activities. Incorporating just a few of the following full-body exercises into your weekly routine can work wonders for cardiovascular fitness.

Beat the heat at your local pool with swimming, one of the best cardiovascular workouts. The cool water takes stress off joints while every stroke conditions the entire body. Nearby trails and tracks also invite running and brisk walking to strengthen the heart. Both low-impact options burn calories without joint strain.

For a change of scenery, hit the roads on two wheels with cycling. Spin those pedals along bike paths surrounding the city or choose a scenic country route. Cycling improves endurance while enjoying views of the outdoors. Dance classes in the park offer a fun, social way to raise the heart rate too.

Racket like tennis are a competitive choice that fly by in the sunshine. Weekly matches challenge agility and power. Rowing on nearby lakes provides a full-body cardio blast while taking in scenic vistas. Hiking remote trails further from home elevates the pulse amid natural beauty.

Incorporating variety, intensity and duration into outdoor workouts helps the cardiovascular system adapt and strengthen over time. Staying active and enjoying nature's benefits this summer paves the way for lifelong heart health.

Previous article
Potential Game-Changer in Colon Cancer Screening, FDA May Approve Blood Test.
Next article
Rural firm gets $10M to boost financial access in remote India
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rural firm gets $10M to boost financial access in remote India

Potential Game-Changer in Colon Cancer Screening, FDA May Approve Blood Test.

Space Startup Terra One Raises $7.5 Million to Democratize Planetary Exploration