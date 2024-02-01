Narcotics smugglers, dealers to face crackdown: SSP Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Jan 31: Determined to fight against the drug abuse, an ‘Anti-Drug Cell' of the Jammu Police with specialised teams will soon launch a crackdown against the narcotic suppliers and drug dealers.

Sources in the police department said the formation of the anti-drug cell will make a lot of difference in the working of the police teams that will function especially in handling drug abuse cases in the district.

“The anti-drug cell to control drug abuse in Jammu district will directly be working under the leadership of SSP Jammu,” official sources said.

They said the cell will have data collection related to narcotic smugglers, adding, “It will also investigate the backward and forward links in the smuggling cases registered in the police stations.”

Sources said the Cell will be updated from District Police Office (DPO) and will have details related to narcotic dealers active in the district besides cases registered in 2023 to ascertain the links channelizing the operators.

“An officer of inspector rank will be acting as in-charge of the cell with an assistance of the respective Station House Officers (SHOs),” they said and added that the number of police stations in Jammu district are higher than any other district and on an average two to three cases of drugs are being registered in each police station that will be monitored in routine by the Cell teams.

SSP Jammu has formed an anti-drug cell to fight the menace, sources said and added, “The backward and forward links of the cases registered in Jammu district shall be investigated while dossiers are to be issued by the police stations under PIT NDPS while exercise is also on cards to attach property of smugglers.”

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Vinod Kumar when contacted said, “A complete list of drug addicts and smugglers will be maintained in Jammu district and action shall be initiated against drug hotspots.”

He said the list of smugglers who have been released from the jail in the last five years is also being prepared, adding, “the Cell will work jointly with police stations to aggressively fight against the narcotics related cases.”

“The campaign against drug abuse is continuing and a roadmap is ready to curb the menace with the help of civil society members.”