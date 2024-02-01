NEP 2020 will take India’s education system to greater heights: LG Sinha

VARANASI (UP), Jan 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Maharshi Sandipni Public School in Jalalpur, Varanasi today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the management, staff and students of the school.

Guided by the vision of serving the underprivileged and marginalized sections of the society, I am confident that the Maharshi Sandipni Public School will continue to provide comprehensive and holistic education to the children, he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant transformation taking place in the education ecosystem in the past few years.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's education sector witnessed radical reforms and enabling students to realize their dreams”, the Lt Governor said.

He said the better educational infrastructure and National Education Policy 2020 will take India's education system to greater heights.

The Lt Governor also emphasized on making the teaching-learning process more engaging and encouraging critical thinking, creativity, problem solving and collaboration among the students.

Educationist and social worker Jitendra Nath Singh; Members of the School Management, Prominent citizens, Staff, Teachers and Students of the school were present.