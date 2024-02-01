Avalanche warning issued for six districts in J&K

SRINAGAR, Jan 31: Authorities have issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of six districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Wednesday said a “low danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2800 and 3500 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Doda district in Jammu division and Ganderbal in Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Poonch in Jammu division and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, they said.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of these districts received light to moderate snowfall today.