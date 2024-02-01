Cache of ammunition recovered in Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 31: Security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of ammunition in Kupwara district, the Army said.

The ammunition was recovered during a search operation conducted in the Mangam area of the district.

In a post on X, the Army's Chinar Corps said, “On specific intelligence a Joint Operation was launched on 31 Jan by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Mangam, Kupwara.”

“During the search, nine UBGL rounds, four IED receivers and a large quantity of explosive material along with other war-like stores have been recovered,” it said.