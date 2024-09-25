back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirNarco-Terrorism | Jammu PMLA court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed By...
    Jammu KashmirLatest NewsLead News

    Narco-Terrorism | Jammu PMLA court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed By ED

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 25: A special designated PMLA court in Jammu has taken cognisance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the alleged money laundering offences by some individuals accused of operating a narco-terrorism module linked to funding of the subversive activities of Hijbul Mujahideen, officials have said.

    The accused named in the prosecution complaint included Arshad Ahmed Allaie, Abdul Hamid Allaie (both residents of Shopian), Fayaz Ahmed Dar (Anantnag), Fayaz Ahmed Digoo (Pulwama), Laddi Ram (Kathua) and others.
    According to ED, accused Mohd Altaf used to receive drugs smuggled from across the border on directions of Pakistan-based terrorists and handlers. Subsequently, accused Arshad, Fayaz Dar, Fayaz Digoo and Abdul, further processed, distributed and provided the said drugs to accused Laddi Ram, who further sold the same in and J&K, remitting the Proceeds of (POC) — running into crores of rupees — to Arshad.
    “After receiving such POC, Arshad Ahmed Allaie, using the facade of of second-hand sale purchase of cars, camouflaging the POC, routed the same into the hands of terrorists linked to Hijbul Mujahideen, via accused persons, viz., Mohd Latief Dar R/o Kulgam, and Mohd. Shafi Bhat R/o Anantnag, for the sole purpose of subversive activities of terrorism,” ED officials said.
    The transaction profiling of the bank accounts in the case revealed huge cash deposits obtained via drugs sales, routed through multiple suspected interconnected transactions, disguising the actual source and nature of funds, they added.
    Earlier, in the case, ED had arrested criminal masterminds accused Arshad, Fayaz Ahmed Dar and Laddi Ram and presently all are in judicial custody.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Assembly Polls | Over 24% voting till 11 Am in Jammu and Kashmir
    Next article
    Assembly Elections | Srinagar admin rebutts distribution of money among voters in Ranbirgarh and Zainakote areas
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Foreign diplomats watching Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls find it ‘very healthy, very democratic’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: The members of a foreign delegation...

    J&K Assembly Elections | 36.93% Polling recorded in all 26 Assembly constituencies till 1 PM

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: With polling for 2nd Phase of...

    Assembly Elections | Srinagar admin rebutts distribution of money among voters in Ranbirgarh and Zainakote areas

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: The District Administration, Srinagar has rebutted...

    Assembly Polls | Over 24% voting till 11 Am in Jammu and Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: A voter turnout of 24.10 per...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foreign diplomats watching Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls find it ‘very...

    J&K Assembly Elections | 36.93% Polling recorded in all 26 Assembly...

    Assembly Elections | Srinagar admin rebutts distribution of money among voters...