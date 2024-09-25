Assembly Elections | Srinagar admin rebutts distribution of money among voters in Ranbirgarh and Zainakote areas

Srinagar, Sep 25: The District Administration, Srinagar has rebutted a news story viral on social media regarding alleged distribution of money/ cash among voters in Ranbirgarh and Zainakote areas, terming it fake and baseless.

As per an official communication, the District Administration, Srinagar had sought a factual report from MCC monitoring Flying squad team which revealed that nothing suspicious was found and rumours about the MCC violation were dismissed.

It is pertinent to mention that the District Administration is committed towards conducting free, fair and accessible elections, and anyone with a counter agenda of spreading baseless rumors and propaganda shall be aptly dealt with. Besides, Police has been directed to take cognizance of the issue and lodge FIR against the rumour mongers.