back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirAssembly Elections | Srinagar admin rebutts distribution of money among voters in...
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    Assembly Elections | Srinagar admin rebutts distribution of money among voters in Ranbirgarh and Zainakote areas

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 25: The District Administration, Srinagar has rebutted a news story viral on social media regarding alleged distribution of money/ cash among voters in Ranbirgarh and Zainakote areas, terming it fake and baseless.
    As per an official communication, the District Administration, Srinagar had sought a factual report from MCC monitoring Flying squad team which revealed that nothing suspicious was found and rumours about the MCC violation were dismissed.
    It is pertinent to mention that the District Administration is committed towards conducting free, fair and accessible elections, and anyone with a counter agenda of spreading baseless rumors and propaganda shall be aptly dealt with. Besides, Police has been directed to take cognizance of the issue and lodge FIR against the rumour mongers.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Narco-Terrorism | Jammu PMLA court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed By ED
    Next article
    J&K Assembly Elections | 36.93% Polling recorded in all 26 Assembly constituencies till 1 PM
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Foreign diplomats watching Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls find it ‘very healthy, very democratic’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: The members of a foreign delegation...

    J&K Assembly Elections | 36.93% Polling recorded in all 26 Assembly constituencies till 1 PM

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: With polling for 2nd Phase of...

    Narco-Terrorism | Jammu PMLA court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed By ED

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 25: A special designated PMLA court in...

    Assembly Polls | Over 24% voting till 11 Am in Jammu and Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: A voter turnout of 24.10 per...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foreign diplomats watching Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls find it ‘very...

    J&K Assembly Elections | 36.93% Polling recorded in all 26 Assembly...

    Narco-Terrorism | Jammu PMLA court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed...