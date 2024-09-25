J&K Assembly Elections | 36.93% Polling recorded in all 26 Assembly constituencies till 1 PM

Srinagar, Sep 25: With polling for 2nd Phase of General Elections to J&K Legislative Assembly receiving huge momentum, all polling stations of 26 Assembly Constituencies across six districts of Jammu & Kashmir have recorded an impressive 36.93 percent voter turnout till 1 pm communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.
