    J&K Assembly Elections | 36.93% Polling recorded in all 26 Assembly constituencies till 1 PM

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 25: With polling for 2nd Phase of General Elections to J&K Legislative Assembly receiving huge momentum, all polling stations of 26 Assembly Constituencies across six districts of & have recorded an impressive 36.93 percent voter turnout till 1 pm communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

