Foreign diplomats watching Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls find it ‘very healthy, very democratic’

Srinagar, Sep 25: The members of a foreign delegation who are here on Wednesday to observe the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir expressed satisfaction over the conduct of polls, with some of them saying the process looks comparable to how it happens in their own countries.



Jammu and Kashmir is voting in the second phase of assembly elections in which 26 seats in six districts are going to polls. The Ministry of External Affairs has invited a delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway and Singapore, to observe the exercise.

The US deputy Chief of the Mission in Delhi Jorgan K Andrews said the voting process looked healthy and democratic.



“It is great to see the enthusiasm; it's great to see Kashmiris out voting after a pause for 10 years. We are very excited to see the results. It looks very healthy and very democratic,” Andrews told sources Videos at a polling station here.



The US diplomat said the process here was similar to how it happens in his country.



“It is very comparable. In my country, we use schools as well for voting. So it looks very similar,” he added.



South Korea diplomat Sang Woo Lim liked the idea of Pink polling station, an initiative of the Election Commission of India where polling stations are managed by all-female staff.



“It is my first time here in Kashmir. I am happy to be here as a part of the MEA delegation. I see it is a beautiful place and people are very nice. It is special to witness how democracy works. This idea of a pink polling station is very ingenuous. It is a great way to attract more people to come to vote,” Lim added.



Singapore deputy head of the mission in Delhi Cheng Wei Wei Alice said it was wonderful to be part of the delegation observing the polls here.



“I am glad that all the voters showed up. That's wonderful to see. The process is very similar to how we conduct elections in Singapore. We use government buildings for polling stations so that it is easily accessible to voters,” she said.



Alice said the delegates were “very thankful to the MEA for organising this trip and allowing us to visit the polling stations”.