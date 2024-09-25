back to top
Search
    JammuAssembly Polls | Over 24% voting till 11 Am in Jammu and...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Assembly Polls | Over 24% voting till 11 Am in Jammu and Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 25: A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the second phase of and elections, an official said on Wednesday.
    The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

    The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 35.72, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.

    The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 30.94. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Khansahib at 27 per cent.

    The lowest 7.40 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 11 am, they said.
    The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Guided Tour Not Good’: Omar Slams Govt For Inviting Foreign Diplomats To See J&K Polls
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ‘Guided Tour Not Good’: Omar Slams Govt For Inviting Foreign Diplomats To See J&K Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah...

    India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia, New Delhi’s foreign minister says

    Northlines Northlines -
    New York, Sep 25: The India-China relationship is key...

    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh of injustice, says Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 25: As Jammu and Kashmir votes...

    Delegation of diplomats in Jammu and Kashmir to witness assembly elections

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: A delegation of diplomats from 16...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Guided Tour Not Good’: Omar Slams Govt For Inviting Foreign Diplomats...

    India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia, New Delhi’s...

    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh...