My Town My Pride 2.0” JDA launches e-Services for transfer of assets, other services

JAMMU DECEMBER 02: As part of “My Town My Pride 2.0” campaign, Jammu Development Authority (JDA) today launched e-Services for transfer of JDA assets, application for permission to mortgage and application for permission for execution of conveyance deed.

The e-Services, formally launched by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department and Chairman, JDA, Dheeraj Gupta, was a sequel to J&K government’s resolve of providing transparent and effective service delivery to the citizens at their doorsteps.

With roll out of these e-services today, the allottees of various residential and commercial assets of JDA can avail the services from the comfort of their home, make related payments online and monitor status of their applications. With a view to provide Ease of Doing Business, JDA is already providing online processing of building permissions, change in land use, allotment of plots, auction of commercial assets applications on its website www.jda.jk.gov.in apart from enabling the citizens to know their Master Plan Land use of any location in the Jammu Master Plan 2032 limits.

All the above online services can also be accessed through a user friendly ‘Jammu Development Authority’ citizen mobile app which is available on android play store.