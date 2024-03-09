Search
IndiaMutual Fraternity Is Necessary To Maintain Equality In Country: CJI Chandrachud
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Mutual Fraternity Is Necessary To Maintain Equality In Country: CJI Chandrachud

By: Northlines

Date:

Jaipur, Mar 9: Chief Justice of D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said mutual fraternity is necessary to maintain equality in the country.
Addressing a state-level ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign in Bikaner, the CJI asked how will the country progress if people fight with each other.
“We should have respect for each other in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.
Justice Chandrachud said that “human dignity was of supreme importance in the minds of the makers of our Constitution”.
“Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, as Chairman of the Drafting Committee, ensured that the Constitution promoted the values of justice, liberty and equality as well as the spirit of fraternity and dignity of the individual,” he added.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that many efforts are being made to improve the condition of district courts.
“We want to sensitize the district courts because this is the first step towards justice. We are making many efforts to improve the condition of the district courts and to transform their buildings to suit the modern era,” he added.
Highlighting the technological advancements over the years, the CJI said the potential of is also being used to spread legal awareness and legal services.
“The Supreme Court of the country has worked to enhance its capacity through technology,” he added.
The CJI said that hearing through video conference was started a few years ago and many lawyers attend the hearing and argue through video conference.
He said the judgements are being translated through technology and it is his endeavour to make judgements available in more regional languages.
Union Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal also addressed the programme. (Agencies)

Previous article
Turkey Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Militant Group Hamas
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Turkey Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Militant Group Hamas

Northlines Northlines -
While tensions escalate between Israel and Palestine, Turkey's leader...

Controversial campus protest targets historic artwork

Northlines Northlines -
A recent campus protest at Trinity College, University of...

Dhanush transforms for director Sekhar Kammula’s ambitious epic

Northlines Northlines -
In a major reveal, the makers of National Award-winning...

“Bigg Boss Champ Breaks Silence on Alleged Assault Controversy”

Northlines Northlines -
Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 14,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.