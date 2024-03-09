Search
Dozens of new listings set to drive action on Dalal Street in coming days

With stock markets buzzing with activity of late, investors are in for an exciting week ahead as no less than seven companies prepare to take their businesses public. The primary markets are due for high spirits with a mix of big ticket and small cap offerings queuing up to makes their debuts.

Leading the way are two major players from the automotive and tech spaces. Popular Vehicles and Services, a prominent player in the used car segment, aims to raise Rs. 250 crore through a fresh issue to fuel expansion plans. The issue opens on March 12th and could be a hot ticket given the company's strong footprint. Krystal Integrated is another name keen investors have their eyes on as it works in the semiconductor manufacturing domain.

Meanwhile, five smaller cap firms from varied sectors also look to test waters. Pratham EPC offers engineering solutions while Signoria Creations operates in the fashion jewelry . Royal Sense and AVP Infracon are construction names and KP Green Engineering works in waste management. With opportunities across sizes and segments, this is bound to be a milestone week for primary markets.

In total, over Rs. 850 crore is expected to be mobilised through these seven initial offers. With eight more listings also lined up, Dalal Street clearly has its hands full to absorb the influx of new stock excitement. For investors, this flurry of action provides a chance to get in early on biz stories at their inception. The week ahead will undoubtedly see markets buzzing.

Mutual Fraternity Is Necessary To Maintain Equality In Country: CJI Chandrachud
