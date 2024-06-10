Munjya continues impressive box office run, surpasses Mr and Mrs Mahi collections

“Munjya” Continues Its Surprising Run At The Box Office

The new horror-comedy film “Munjya” starring Mona Singh and Sharvari Wagh has continued to impress audiences in its opening weekend, surpassing expectations at the box office. According to reports, the small budget film has collected around Rs. 19 crore in its first three days, performing better than some bigger budget star-studded films.

The film had collected approximately Rs. 4 crore on its first day. Collections showed significant growth on the second day with figures around Rs. 7.25 crore, marking an increase of over 80%. Box office numbers demonstrated steady momentum with Sunday collections estimated at Rs. 7.75 crore. This takes the total three day domestic total to Rs. 19 crore.

Notably, “Munjya” saw better numbers compared to films like “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, as well as Ajay Devgn's sports drama “Maidaan” which featured bigger budgets and high profile stars but could only manage around Rs. 16 crore and Rs. 9.8 crore respectively in their opening three day periods.

Audience occupancy rates for “Munjya” on its third day were healthy at over 36% nationally with some territories seeing numbers above 50%. Key centers like Delhi showed strong figures of around 28%, while Mumbai and Pune audiences turned up in good numbers of approximately 47% and 43%.

Initial reviews of the film have been mixed, though its entertainment and theme seems to have resonated well enough for solid word-of-mouth to drive its box office performance beyond opening weekend expectations. With its impressive early returns, “Munjya” has emerged as an unlikely early year sleeper hit in 2024.