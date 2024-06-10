Mother shares daughter’s skin tone insecurity and how she empowered her

Mother's touching tale highlights deeper issue

A mother's recent revelation about her daughter's struggle with self confidence due to skin color sheds light on societal biases still prevalent today. Acclaimed writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna took to her column to share how a casual remark from within the family left her young daughter feeling less than.

According to Khanna, her daughter had begun doubting herself while taking swimming lessons, wishing to have lighter skin like her brother. The child's newfound insecurity stemmed from an offhand comment comparing her hue to the son's, remarking he appeared “fairer.” While the girl had been thriving in the water before, she now wanted to withdraw, troubled by her brown complexion.

As a parent, Khanna understood the need to empower the daughter and ensure she felt pride in her natural beauty. She gifted a book profiling Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, knowing the biographical pages would inspire the child. Like the legendary painter, Khanna's daughter also possessed radiant skin of a similar tone. By learning Kahlo's journey of self acceptance, the young reader gained a role model embracing her appearance with confidence.

The impact was clearly positive. After consuming the illustrations and words, Khanna says her daughter now talks of shielding less from the sun, comfortable with her natural shade. She quotes Frida's insight that “brown stays clean while light colors show every fleck of dirt.” Their daily reading ritual also strengthened the mother-daughter bond, exchanging ideas and questions in the margins.

Though just a brief anecdote, Khanna's account highlights deep-rooted biases still needing addressed. By affirming all people equally regardless of outward looks, families and society can help foster self love from a young age. In her own small way, one celebrated writer aims to do just that through thought-provoking dialog and role models like the indomitable Frida Kahlo.