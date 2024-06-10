back to top
Search
BusinessAviation Regulator Launches Investigation into Close Call of Two Planes at Mumbai...
Business

Aviation Regulator Launches Investigation into Close Call of Two Planes at Mumbai Runway

By: Northlines

Date:

Aviation Regulator Launches Probe into Close Call at Mumbai Runway

In a concerning incident that has raised questions about runway safety protocols, an IndiGo flight from Indore landed at Mumbai airport on Saturday just as an Air aircraft was departing from the same runway. Video footage from the scene showing the two planes in very close proximity has gone viral on social media and prompted India's aviation safety watchdog to launch a full investigation.

While the minimum separation distances between aircraft operations at major hubs like Mumbai are already tight due to high traffic volumes, regulators will be seeking to determine if standard procedures were properly followed in this case. Both pilots have maintained they were simply adhering to instructions from air traffic control. However, the controller on duty has since been removed from their post pending the outcome of the probe.

Experts caution against immediately labeling the incident a breach of safety norms based only on video evidence, noting several factors like visibility conditions can allow reductions in aircraft spacing. However, with Mumbai's two intersecting runways handling over 1000 flights daily, any errors could quickly escalate risks. Regulators will examine communication records and pilot procedures to establish timelines and ensure controllers and pilots were acting within the limits of their authorized powers and training.

The findings of the Director General of Civil Aviation's investigation are expected to provide valuable lessons to help further enhance practices and protocols at this critical facility. With aviation activity rebounding worldwide, maintaining the highest safety margins remains a top priority, especially at airports handling such large volumes. Strict compliance with separation minima and other protocols will continue to be essential.

Previous article
Mother shares daughter’s skin tone insecurity and how she empowered her
Next article
Among 9 victims of Reasi bus terror attack, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from UP
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 10: Benchmark equity indices hit their all-time...

Anterior Secures $20 Million from NEA to Streamline Health Insurance Approvals Using AI

Northlines Northlines -
Health insurers have long grappled with inefficient processes that...

Swaayatt Robots Secures $4 Million Funding for Autonomous Vehicle Innovation: Startup Accelerates Development of Self-Driving Technology

Northlines Northlines -
The race towards fully autonomous driving technology continues to...

London Gatwick views India as top priority market for aviation growth

Northlines Northlines -
India Among Top Priority Markets for London Gatwick Airport London...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pakistani fan who sold his tractor to watch match ‘disheartened’ with...

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of...

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP of negative politics, stopping its...