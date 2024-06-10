Aviation Regulator Launches Investigation into Close Call of Two Planes at Mumbai Runway

Aviation Regulator Launches Probe into Close Call at Mumbai Runway

In a concerning incident that has raised questions about runway safety protocols, an IndiGo flight from Indore landed at Mumbai airport on Saturday just as an Air India aircraft was departing from the same runway. Video footage from the scene showing the two planes in very close proximity has gone viral on social media and prompted India's aviation safety watchdog to launch a full investigation.

While the minimum separation distances between aircraft operations at major hubs like Mumbai are already tight due to high traffic volumes, regulators will be seeking to determine if standard procedures were properly followed in this case. Both pilots have maintained they were simply adhering to instructions from air traffic control. However, the controller on duty has since been removed from their post pending the outcome of the probe.

Experts caution against immediately labeling the incident a breach of safety norms based only on video evidence, noting several factors like visibility conditions can allow reductions in aircraft spacing. However, with Mumbai's two intersecting runways handling over 1000 flights daily, any errors could quickly escalate risks. Regulators will examine communication records and pilot procedures to establish timelines and ensure controllers and pilots were acting within the limits of their authorized powers and training.

The findings of the Director General of Civil Aviation's investigation are expected to provide valuable lessons to help further enhance practices and protocols at this critical facility. With aviation activity rebounding worldwide, maintaining the highest safety margins remains a top priority, especially at airports handling such large volumes. Strict compliance with separation minima and other protocols will continue to be essential.