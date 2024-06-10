back to top
Kartik Aaryan gets candid about the challenges of being an outsider in Bollywood

By: Northlines

With his breakthrough performance in the romantic-comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood today. However, the talented actor remains fully aware that despite his successes, he continues to be an outsider in the industry without a strong support system. In a recent interview, Kartik revealed the constant fear of uncertainty that accompanies his journey.

Speaking about navigating his career without insider connections, Kartik said “I've always been and will remain an outsider in the industry. I started from absolute zero knowledge and don't have anyone to fall back on.” While his last few films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were massive box office hits, Kartik says every new Friday remains a test. “The thought that my current success may not last is always at the back of my mind. Any week could potentially be my last,” he added.

Acknowledging that in Bollywood one is only as good as their last release, Kartik shares that lack of a Plan B induces an inherent sense of insecurity. “There are no guarantees in this . I don't have any other options to resort to if things don't work out. This reality drives me to put in my best efforts for every project,” he stated. Despite his success as an outsider, Kartik is cautious about being complacent. “You cannot take your career for granted. I continue working hard without getting distracted by praise or criticism,” he modestly explained.

Up next, fans await Kartik's most ambitious project yet – Kabir Khan's drama Chandu Champion. With his grounded work ethic and dedication to improve with each role, Kartik Aaryan continues inspiring many as a self-made star striving for excellence in the Hindi film industry.

