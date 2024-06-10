Best Foldable Smartphones to Consider in 2024: Choose from Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo and more

Choose Your Fold: Top Foldable Phones to Consider in 2024

Foldable smartphones have come a long way since their introduction a few years ago. No longer a niche product, they offer versatility for work as well as play. But with options from Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and more, which flex-friendly phone is best for you? Here are some top contenders to unfold in 2024.

With phones that flip and fold, the category has two main form factors. Flip phones offer pocket portability when closed while foldables expand into small tablets. Both styles have outer displays for quick views alongside internal folding screens.

Software is just as crucial as hardware for a smooth experience. Brands like Samsung and OnePlus excel here, optimizing apps and enabling multi-tasking across displays. Consider each company's reputation for software support too when choosing your fold.

For productivity power, the Galaxy Z Fold5 (Rs 1,54,999) remains the gold standard. Its large internal screen and DeX mode create a desktop-like workspace. Likewise, the Z Flip5 (Rs 99,999) delivers top specs in a stylish flip body, now with improved hinge and displays.

Another premium pick is the OnePlus Open (Rs 1,39,999). Along with flagship muscles and a Hasselblad pro-tuned camera, it offers a periscope lens – a first for its flexible form.

Vivo also shakes up the category with the X Fold 3 Pro (Rs 1,59,999). Standing out for its near-invisible crease and massive battery, it gives the Galaxy Z Fold5 a run for its money on camera capabilities.

Finally, on a budget the Motorola Razr 40 (Rs 44,999) offers an affordable entry into the folding world. Equipped for daily use, it balances features and affordability in a compact clamshell design.

So whether you prioritize work, photos or savings, there is a foldable made with you in mind. The choice is yours – now it's time to unfold possibilities.